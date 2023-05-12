Cyclone Mocha intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

The severe cyclonic storm ‘MOCHA’ intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over central Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay. It is likely to intensify further, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Maritime ports have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal no. two (Repeat) two.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an alert that Cyclone mocha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, the cyclone is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards with further intensification, the weather department warned, India Today reports.

It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, close to Sittwe around noon of May 14 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph, said IMD.

In view of the cyclone, eight teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal. NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant, Gurminder Singh, said, “Cyclone Mocha will convert into a severe storm on May 12 and a very severe cyclone on May 14, as per the predictions. We’ve deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on ground and 100 rescuers on standby.”

The weather agency on Thursday issued rainfall alerts for several northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the view of cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’. These areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to the movement of the cyclone over central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone which got its name from a small town in Yemen – Mocha – is expected to have maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph, as per the IMD.