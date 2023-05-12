Torrential rains at Cox’s Bazar, hundreds of tourists at sea-beach

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ created over the Bay of Bengal turned into very severe cyclonic storm on Friday morning.

The very severe cyclonic storm over the central bay and adjoining southeast bay is rushing towards Cox’s Bazar. Torrential rains in Cox’s Bazar began at 2:45pm. In such a situation, all hotels, motels and resorts at St Martin’s Island have been declared cyclone shelters by the district administration.

In the meantime, apart from tourists, inhabitants of different districts have been shifted from St Martin’s. Local inhabitants of St Martin’s Island have been requested to take shelters at hotels and motels.

Cox’s Bazar’s additional district magistrate Md Abu Sufian stated it on Friday afternoon.

“Since the Cyclone ‘Mocha’ is heading towards Cox’s Bazar-St Martin’s, the entire Cox’s Bazar and St Martin’s are facing risks. Because of it, all hotels, motels and resorts of St Martin’s have been declared cyclone shelters by the district administration. Besides, we have shifted the tourists and inhabitants of different districts

from St Martin’s,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists took bath in the saline water at Cox’s Bazar beach on Friday morning. The district administration, Tourist Police and Life Guard Forces have been asking the tourists not to take bath risking their lives.