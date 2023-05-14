SSC exams of all education boards for May 15 postponed due to Mocha

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of all education boards scheduled for Monday (May 15) were postponed as cyclone Mocha is making landfall over Bangladesh-Myanmar coast .
On Sunday, the SSC exams of the six education boards-Chattogram board, Cumilla board, Jashore board, Barishal board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education board and Technical Education board-for May 14 and 15 were postponed.
Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued a notice in this regard signed by its chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar on Sunday.
The SCC exam for May 15 was postponed as it will be held on a single question in all boards, it said.
The revised schedule of the postponed exams will be announced later and exams will continue as per schedule from May 16, it reads.