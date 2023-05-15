1 lakh 66 thousand 21 newly eligible voters in SCC election

1 lakh 66 thousand 21 voters have increased in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) elections. Due to the inclusion of 15 new wards and the increase of 39 thousand 121 voters in the last 5 years in 27 wards, the total number of voters in 42 wards of SCC is 4 lakh 87 thousand 753 people. The number of voters in the new 15 wards is 1 lakh 26 thousand 900.

There were a total of 3 lakh 21 thousand 732 voters in 27 wards in the last SCC election. Not only voters, the number of 56 polling stations and 441 polling booths has also increased. Analyzing the data received from the Election Commission, this figure was found. SCC elections are being held for the 5th time on Wednesday, June 21.

When asked, Sisic Election Returning Officer and Sylhet Regional Election Officer Faisal Quader said that many new voters have been included in the last 5 years. Earlier there were 27 wards, now it has increased to 42 wards. Naturally, the number of voters also increased. New voter inclusion is closed for now. After the election, the new voter induction process will resume. He said, we are determined to conduct a free, fair and impartial election. For this he sought the cooperation of the candidates, their workers-supporters and general voters.

Analyzing the data of EC, it has been found that 2 lakh 54 thousand 363 of the total voters of SCC are male voters, and 2 lakh 33 thousand 384 are female voters. The total number of voters in the 4th SCC election held in 2018 was 3 lakh 21 thousand 732 people. In that election there were 1 lakh 71 thousand 444 male voters and 1 lakh 50 thousand 288 female voters. 82 thousand male voters and 83 thousand 96 female voters have increased compared to the last election. Out of this, 2 thousand 677 voters have increased in Ward No. 11 at the ward level. And in terms of the number of voters, Ward No. 8 is the highest and Ward No. 41 is the lowest.

There were 134 polling stations in the last election. There are 190 polling stations in the upcoming elections. 56 polling stations have increased compared to last election. In the last election, the total polling booths were 926 and in this election, the total number of polling booths is 1,367. This time there are 95 temporary polling booths.

The total number of voters in CCIC ward number 1 is 9 thousand 920 people. Earlier there were 8 thousand 881 voters. 1 thousand 39 voters have increased this time than before. There were 6 thousand 754 voters in Ward number 2. This time the number of voters is 7 thousand 437 people. This year 683 new voters have increased. The total number of voters in ward number 3 is 12,463. Last time there were 11 thousand 905 voters. This time there was an increase of 558 voters.

Voters in ward number 4 are 9 thousand 895 people. Earlier there were 8 thousand 778 voters in that ward. 1 thousand 117 voters have increased compared to earlier. The total number of voters of ward number 5 is 17 thousand 359 people. Earlier there were 15 thousand 19 people. 2 thousand 240 voters have increased compared to earlier. The total number of voters of ward number 6 is 13 thousand 827 people. Earlier there were 12 thousand 441 voters in this ward. Compared to that, 1 thousand 386 voters have increased this time.

There were 18 thousand 573 voters in ward number 7. This time the number of voters is 20 thousand 873 people. 2 thousand 300 voters have increased this time than before. 20 thousand 969 voters in ward number 8 this time. Earlier there were 18 thousand 190 voters in that ward. This time 2 thousand 779 voters have increased. The total number of voters in ward number 9 is 18 thousand 430 people. Earlier the number of voters was 15 thousand 892. This time 2 thousand 538 voters have increased in this ward.

The number of voters in ward number 10 is 18 thousand 545. Earlier there were 15 thousand 868 voters. This time the number of voters increased by 2 thousand 677 people. The total number of voters in Ward No. 11 is 14,787. Earlier there were 13 thousand 10 voters in this ward. This time 1 thousand 777 voters have increased. The total number of voters in ward number 12 is 10,934. Earlier there were 9 thousand 877 voters. 1 thousand 57 voters have increased compared to earlier.

Earlier there were 9 thousand 519 voters in ward number 13. This time the total number of voters is 10 thousand 222 people. This time 703 voters have increased. Total voters in ward number 14 are 9 thousand 840 people. Earlier there were 9 thousand 158 voters. 703 voters have increased compared to earlier. The total number of voters of ward number 15 is 11 thousand 516 people. Earlier there were 10 thousand 379 voters. This time 1 thousand 137 voters have increased.

The total number of voters in ward number 16 is 10,286. Earlier there were 9 thousand 419 voters in this ward. 867 voters have increased compared to earlier. There were 13 thousand 793 voters in ward number 17. At present the total number of voters is 15 thousand 130 people. This time 1 thousand 337 voters have increased. In ward number 18, the total number of voters is 12 thousand 878. Earlier there were 11 thousand 619 people. This time 1 thousand 259 voters have increased. In ward number 19, the total number of voters is 13 thousand 503. Earlier there were 11 thousand 626 voters. This time 1 thousand 877 voters have increased.

The total number of voters in ward number 20 is 12 thousand 67 people. Earlier there were 10 thousand 564 voters. This time 1 thousand 503 voters have increased. The total number of voters of ward number 21 is 13 thousand 540. Earlier there were 11 thousand 933 voters. This time 1 thousand 607 voters have increased. The total number of voters in Ward No. 22 is 11,942. Earlier there were 10 thousand 197 voters. This time 1 thousand 745 voters have increased. The total number of voters in ward number 23 is 7 thousand 735. Earlier there were 6 thousand 987 people. This time 748 voters have increased.

The total number of voters in Ward No. 24 is 13,877. Earlier there were 12 thousand 722 people. This time 1 thousand 155 voters have increased. Total voters in ward number 25 are 14 thousand 212 people. Earlier there were 12 thousand 646 people. This time 1 thousand 566 voters have increased. The total number of voters in ward number 26 is 15 thousand 506 people. Earlier there were 14 thousand 142 voters. This time 1 thousand 364 voters have increased. This time the total number of voters in ward number 27 is 13 thousand 160 people. Earlier there were 11 thousand 840 voters. 1 thousand 320 voters have increased compared to earlier.

The total number of voters in the newly formed ward number 28 is 6 thousand 916. 8 thousand 10 people in ward number 29. 7 thousand 24 people in ward number 30. 5 thousand 481 people in ward number 31. 12 thousand 768 people in ward number 32. 9 thousand 567 people in ward number 33. 9 thousand 312 people in ward number 34. 10 thousand 55 people in ward number 35. 12 thousand 96 people in ward number 36. 7 thousand 769 people in ward number 37.

38 number 10 thousand 327 people. 13 thousand 171 people in ward number 39. 4 thousand 996 people in ward number 40. In ward number 41 there are 4 thousand 430 people and in ward number 42 the total number of voters is 4 thousand 978 people.