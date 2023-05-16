Film actor Farooque had shown path of patriotism in cinema: Info secy

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker said noted film actor and freedom fighter Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) had shown the path of patriotism in cinema.

“Film actor Farooque had shown the path of honesty, patriotism and justice,” he made the comments while placing floral wreath on the coffin of Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) here, an official release said.

On behalf of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker paid tribute to noted film actor Farooque by placing wreath on his coffin.

Eminent film actor Farooque, also Member of Parliament, MP, contributed to the film industry as a producer, alongside his successful career as a film actor for five decades.

“He will be remembered forever for his outstanding career in the film industry,” the secretary added.

On May 15 (yesterday) noted film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) passed away at the age of 75.