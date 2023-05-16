Youth held for throwing acid on teenage girl in Moulvibazar

Police arrested a young man on Monday afternoon allegedly for throwing acid on a teenage girl at Rajnagar upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday night.

The arrested was Lal Chan Bauri, 25, son of Anil Bauri, a resident of Chandbagh Tea Garden area of the upazila.

According to case statement, Lal Chan used to tease the victim on street often and he also sent a marriage proposal to the victim’s family but the family members rejected the proposal. After being rejected, the accused became outraged and threw acid on the victim when she was cooking in kitchen at around 9 pm on May 14, leaving the victim’s right eye and cheek burnt.

Rajnagar Police Station officer-in-charge Binay Bhuson Roy said the injured were taken to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and the accused was arrested by police.

During primary interrogation, the accused confessed his crime, the OC added.