Seminar on safe immigration, skill dev` held in Moulvibazar

A seminar on safe immigration and skill development was held in Moulvibazaron wednesday with the aim of increasing foreign employment opportunities, skill development and greater welfare and safe migration of migrant people.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Urmi binte Salam spoke as the chief guest at the seminar under the chairmanship of Assistant Director of District Employment and Manpower Office, Mosharraf Hossain, on Wednesday (May 17).

The speakers in the seminar emphasized on going abroad and becoming skilled by receiving training while going abroad.

Senior Station Manager Mehdi Hasan of Radio Palli Kantha was the special guest in the seminar, Principal of Technical Training Center Engineer Md. Akhtar Hossain, Deputy Director of District Youth Development Directorate Mizanur Rahman.

Workers, imams, government officials and journalists participated in the seminar.

Prothom Alo’s own reporter Akmal Hossain Nipu, Ittefaq district representative Nazrul Islam Muhib, Yugantar district representative Hossain Ahmad, Maumachi Kantha editor Sheikh Sirajul Islam Siraj, Now TV district representative MA Hamid, journalist Moshahid Ahmed and others were present in it.