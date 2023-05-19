45th BCS preliminary test held Friday

The preliminary exam of 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) was held on Friday morning at 235 centers in eight divisional cities – Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh across the country.

The two-hour long exam began at 10am and continued till 12pm.

A total of 346,000 candidates have applied to compete in the test, according to Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Some 2,309 cadres will be recruited through 45th BCS while 1,022 in non-cadre.

The highest number of cadres will be recruited in health.

Meanwhile, the BPSC has completed all preparations to hold the examination smoothly.