Ariful Haque boycotts Sylhet city polls

BNP’s central committee member and also mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Ariful Haque Chowdhury has said that he will not take part in the upcoming city corporation election as per the party’s decision. He also urged the city dwellers to boycott the election.

He made the announcement at rally held at Registry ground in Sylhet city on Saturday.

The mayor said he will stand by the people of the city till the last moment of his life even though he will not take part in the election.

Ariful Haque said, “Voting will not be held through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in national election but it will be used in Sylhet City Corporation election which is nothing but the indication of robbery in voting.”

He further said, “There are indications of farce in the upcoming election. Party leaders and activists are being arrested even though they are not taking part in election. Police are harassing those who took picture with me.”