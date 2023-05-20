Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off

Three compartments of a Sylhet-bound train from Chattogram derailed after being hit by a leaning tree at Lawachara forest in Moulvibazar early Saturday.

Station Master of Srimangal Railway Station Shakhawat Hossain said the incident took place at around 5am at Lawachara forest in Moulvibazar when the Sylhet-bound train Udayan Express from Chattogram hit some leaning tree, causing the engine and two carriages derailed.

He said due to the heavy rain in the night few trees leaned on the rail line inside the Lawachara forest

The rail communication with Sylhet from Dhaka and Chittagong has been suspended due to the train accident.

Two salvage trains from Kulaura reached the scene and another rescue train was heading to the spot from Dhaka.

No casualties were reported yet during the incident.