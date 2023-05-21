Sylhet’s rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again

The train services of Sylhet with Dhaka and Chattogram, which was restored after 15 hours of suspension following a derailment at Lawachhara National Park in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal upazila on Saturday, suspended again from early Sunday.

Bhanugach Railway Station master Kabir Ahmed said they halted the train movement on the route from 5am due to rescue operation.

“Two relief trains from Akaura and Kulaura stations came to the spot and tried to salvage the derailed three bogies. The train services will be resumed within few hours after finishing the work,” he said.

An inter-district Kalni train got stuck at Shamshenagar station from 7:50am, causing immense suffering to the commuters.

Earlier, around 5am on Saturday, the engine and two coaches of Sylhet-bound Udayan Express from Chattogram derailed after being hit by a leaning tree at Lawachhara National Park. Following the derailment, the authorities suspended the train movement on the Dhaka and Chattogram routes. Later, it was resumed from 8pm after some rescue works.