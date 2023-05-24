SCC elections: Husband becomes mayor candidate, wife councillor

A couple has submitted their nomination papers to compete in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) elections slated for June 21.

Abdul Hanif Kutu, a former Chhatra League leader, submitted a nomination paper for the mayoral post and his wife Naznin Akhter Kona submitted a nomination paper for the councillor post (reserved seat-7).

Syed Kamal Hossain, an official (media cell) of Sylhet regional election office, confirmed the matter. A total of 387 aspiring candidates including 11 for mayoral post submitted their nomination papers to compete in the upcoming SCC elections.

Another 89 are for the reserved seats submitted the nomination papers and 287 for the post of general ward councillor. Though 456 collected nomination papers, 376 submitted their nomination papers for the posts of general and reserved ward councillor till the last date (May 23) of submission.

The mayoral candidates who will contest with political symbol are Awami League-backed Md Anoruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party-sponsored Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan-nominated Hafiz Mawlana Mahmudul Hasan and Jaker Party’s Md Jahirul Alam.

Independent candidates are Abdul Hanif Kutu, Mohammad Abdul Mannan Khan, Samsun Nur Talukder, Md Salah Uddin Rimon, Mawlana Jahid Uddin Chowdhury, Md Shahjahan Miah and Moshtak Ahmed Rouf Mostafa. The scrutinization of the nomination papers will be held on May 25 and the last day of withdrawal of the nomination papers has been set for June 1.