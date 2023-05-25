Fire guts 15 houses in Habiganj

At least 15 houses, 10 cows, 20 maunds of paddy, furniture and cash taka were gutted in a fire at Holimpur village under Nabiganj upazila of the district in the early hours of today.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a house of the village around 2am and soon engulfed the adjacent houses. As a result, 15 houses, 10 cows, 20 maunds of paddy, cast taka and furniture were completely gutted, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nabiganj Police Station Dalim Ahmed said.

It is initially estimated to have caused a loss of about Taka 60 lakh, the affected house owners claimed.