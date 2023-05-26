Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash

At least 50 people, including BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury, were injured in a clash between the supporters of Awami League and BNP at Jinjira Bus Road area of Keraniganj on Friday morning.

According to the witnesses, leaders and activists of Juba Dal brought out a procession from Chatgaon area to join a BNP rally scheduled to be held in front of the party office at Jinjira.

When the procession reached near the Keraniganj Thana Awami League office, leader and activists of both parties became agitated and threw brickbats to the opponents around 11am, triggering a clash.

At least 50 activists of both parties, including BNP Central Executive Committee member Nipun Roy Chowdhury, were injured during the incident.

The identities of other injured could not be known immediately. The injured were taken to different hospital for treatment.

Keraniganj Thana AL general secretary ME Mamun claimed that BNP supporters, led by Nipun Roy, attacked them and vandalized their party office, leaving 20 to 22 party men injured. He said police rushed to the spot and control the situation.

Denying the allegation Dhaka district unit BNP president Khandakar Abu Ashak said they were holding their peaceful rally in front of the party office and some AL activists attacked them with sticks and threw brickbats, leaving 30 to 35 BNP men injured.

Additional police super of Dhaka district Aminul Islam said some BNP men attacked AL party office that left activists of both parties injured. Police rushed to the spot and took the situation under control.

Earlier, BNP called countrywide rally on May 26 to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party government and to protest against the arrest and harassment of party leaders and activists in ‘false cases’.