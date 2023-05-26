Pak diplomat, family members escape unhurt after bus rams their car in B’baria

The deputy high commissioner (DHC) of Pakistan to Bangladesh and his family members narrowly escaped unhurt when a speeding passenger bus collided head-on with his car in Brahmanbaria on Friday, police said.

Akul Chandra Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sarail Khantihata Highway Police Station, said that DHC Qamar Abbas Khokhar along with his wife Rehena Sarwar Khokhar, son Mohammad Khokhar and daughter Huda Abbas Khokhar were going to Srimangal in Moulvibazar district on Friday noon.

At that time, Qamar Abbas himself was driving the car.

When the car carrying them reached Rampur Bridge area under Bijoynagar upazila in Brahmanbaria district, a Dhaka-bound passenger bus of Duranta Paribahan coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the deputy high commissioner’s car.

Fortunately, none of the passengers got hurt though the front part of the car was badly damaged.

On information, highway police rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Police detained bus driver Md Saiful Islam, 30, son of Md Shafiqul Islam of Habiganj district, and seized the bus.

Later, the deputy high commissioner and his family members left for Moulvibazar by another car.

A case was lodged over the incident, added the OC.

Comments from Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka were not immediately available.