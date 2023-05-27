Truck-pickup van collision leaves 3 women dead in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Three women were killed and at least 15 injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Habiganj’s Bahubal upazila early Friday.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway’s Mouchak area around 2am.

The deceased were Manjila Begum, 45, Tanzila Begum, 35, and Shahinur Begum, 45. All of them were the residents of Gabindapur village.

A pickup van, carrying 18 passengers of Gabindapur village, was going towards Hazrat Shahjalal Mazar Sharif in Sylhet. When the vehicle reached Bahubal, it collided head-on with a stone-laden truck.

Then three died on the scene and 15 others injured, said Bahubal Police Station OC Rakibul Islam.

The injured were admitted to Upazila Health Complex, Sadr Adhunik Hospital and Sylhey MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.