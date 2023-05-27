West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test

West Indies A secured a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh A in the second unofficial Test match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground.

Kevin Sinclair’s all-round performance helped the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Winning the toss, West Indies A decided to field first and restricted Bangladesh A to 237 all out in the first innings. Shahadat Hossain top-scored for the hosts with a gritty 73 while Akeem Jordan took five wickets for 45 runs.

In reply, West Indies A posted 345 runs, thanks to a brilliant 91 from Kirk McKenzie and a well-crafted 68 by Keacy Carty. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up four wickets for Bangladesh A.

In their second innings, Bangladesh A fought back strongly, with Shadman Islam and Irfan Sukkur scoring half-centuries to help their team set a target of 191 for West Indies A. However, Kevin Sinclair turned out to be the hero for the visitors, taking five wickets for 79 runs to restrict Bangladesh A to 297 all out.

Chasing a modest target of 191, West Indies A lost early wickets but Brandon King played a crucial knock of 54 to steady the innings. Joshua Da Silva also contributed with a useful 47 as West Indies A reached the target in the 50th over with three wickets in hand. Tanvir Islam picked up four wickets for Bangladesh A, but it was not enough to prevent West Indies A from clinching a thrilling victory.

Kevin Sinclair’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award. He scored 32 runs in the first innings and took two crucial wickets, followed by a five-wicket haul in the second innings, which ultimately proved decisive in the outcome of the match.

With this victory, West Indies A take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final unofficial Test will take place on May 30 at the same venue. Bangladesh A will be looking to bounce back and level the series, while West Indies A will be aiming to seal the series with another win.