Professor Ashraf new head of SUST Political Studies department

SUST Correspondent : Professor Dr. Syed Ashrafur Rahman has been appointed as the new Head of Department of Political Studies (PSS) of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. He will serve in this position for the next three years.

Dr. Dilara Rahman, former dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and professor of PSS, confirmed this information on Wednesday (May 31) night. Professor Dr. Ashrafur Rahman has replaced the outgoing Head of Department Professor Dr. Zayda Sharmin.

Before this, it was informed in a notification, according to section 4(2) of the first statute of the university and with the approval of the authorities, Professor Syed Ashrafur Rahman has been appointed as the head of the PSS department for the next three years from June 1.

Professor Dr. Syed Ashrafur Rahman said, “I will perform my duties from tomorrow.” Maximum efforts will continue to be made to run the department in a neat and orderly manner.’ He requested everyone’s cooperation in this regard.