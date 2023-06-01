Rainfall in 4 divisions including Sylhet

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that rain with gusty wind or thunder may occur temporarily in two places of the four divisions including Sylhet.

This information was given in the weather forecast for the next 24 hours from 9 am on Thursday (June 1).

According to the forecast, there may be rain with gusty winds or rain with thunder in one or two places of Dhaka, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions. Elsewhere in the country, the weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky.

It has been said about the heat wave, mild to moderate heat wave is flowing over Chittagong, Rangamati, Comilla, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni districts along with Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions, it may continue.

Regarding the temperature, it is said that the day temperature may increase slightly in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. Elsewhere in the country it may remain almost unchanged. Night temperatures may remain almost unchanged across the country.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded in Syedpur on Wednesday (May 31), at 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 37.8 degrees Celsius.

During this time, 17 mm of rainfall was recorded in Rangamati and Teknaf. Apart from this, Bandarban recorded 3 mm rainfall and Cox’s Bazar recorded slight rainfall.