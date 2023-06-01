Samrat can go abroad for treatment

A court in Dhaka on Thursday deferred expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat’s hearing on charge framing in a graft case.

Today was fixed for the charge graming. But following a time petition by Samrat’s lawyer, Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-6 Judge Monjurul Imam set July 6 for next hearing in the case.

Samrat, who is now on bail, was appeared in the court today.

Meanwhile, the court handed over Samrat’s passport for two months and gave him permission to go abroad for treatment for one month.

On August 22, last year, a Dhaka court granted bail to Samrat in the corruption case. Four cases were filed against Samrat. He is now on bail in the cases.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat along with his associate and also former Jubo League leader Enamul Haque alias Arman from a village in Cumilla’s Chauddagram upazila on October 6, 2019.

On November 12 in the same year, ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth worth of around Tk 3 crore beyond his known income sources.

The anti-corruption watchdog submitted a chargesheet against him on November 26, 2020, accusing him for rallying wealth worth of over Taka 222.88 crore beyond his known income sources.