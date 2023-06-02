SCC Election : Mayoral candidates get symbols

Symbols were allotted from Sylhet Regional Election Office on Friday (June 2) morning. 7 candidates are competing for the post of mayor in the Sylhet city elections. They are Awami League nominated candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominated candidate Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated candidate Hafez Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Zahirul Alam of Zaker Party, independent candidate Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu, independent candidate Chalah Uddin Rimon and independent candidate Shahjahan Mia.

Among them there are 4 party nominated candidates. Awami League’s Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury got the boat symbol, Jatiya Party’s nominated candidate Nazrul Islam Babul got the plow symbol, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s nominated candidate Hafez Maulana Mahmudul Hasan got the palm symbol and Zaker Party’s Zahirul Alam got the rose symbol.

After the allotment of symbols, the official promotion campaign begins today.

Apart from mayoral candidates, symbols are allotted today to councilor candidates in general seats and candidates in reserved seats.

Voting will be held in EVM in Sylhet City Corporation on June 21.