Hefazat’s senior nayebe ameer Allama Yahya passes away

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s senior nayebe ameer Allama Shah Muhammad Yahya passed away early Saturday.

He breathed his last around 1:20am at United Hospital in the capital while undergoing treatment there.

Shah Muhammad Yahya, also the director general of Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam in Chattogram’s Hathazari upazila, had been suffering from various old age complications. As health condition deteriorated on Thursday, he was brought to Dhaka from Chattogram. He had been on life support there since then.

Allama Shah took the charges of the madrasa on September 8, 2021. Before this, he was also the director general of Hathazari Madrasa.