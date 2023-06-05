World Environment Day observed in Sunamganj

The World Environment Day-2023 was observed at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’.

Dharmapasha upazila administration organized a discussion at the upazila parishad hall room on the occasion of the day.

The upazila nirbahi officer Shithesh Chandra Sarkar presided over the discussion conducted by upazila assistant commissioner (Land) Md Aliduzzaman.

At that time, upazila women affairs officer Fahima Khanam, sadar UP chairman Zubair Pasha Himu, rural development officer Shyamal Pal, Dharmapasha Press Club(Part) general secretary MMA Reza Pahel, Sunamganj District BRAC coordinator AK Azad spoke, among others.

Earlier, a procession was brought out which paraded the streets of the upazila parishad.