Gold price raised by Tk 1750 per bhori

Jewellers have increased the price of gold, raising it by Tk 1,750 to reach Tk 98,444 per bhori within just 10 days after the price of this precious metal was dropped.

The decision was made by the Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring of the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) during a meeting held on Wednesday.

According to a press release signed by Committee Vice-Chairman Enamul Haque Bhuiyan Liton, the current price of 22-carat gold stands at Tk 8,440 per gram, while 21-carat gold is priced at Tk 8,055 per gram.

Furthermore, the price of 18-carat gold has been set at Tk 6,905 per gram, with traditional gold priced at Tk 5,755 per gram. These new tariffs are set to take effect from Thursday, as mentioned in the press release.

In addition to gold, the price of silver has also experienced changes. The price of 22-carat silver now stands at Tk 147 per gram, while 21-carat silver is priced at Tk 140 per gram. For 18-carat silver, the price is Tk 120 per gram, and for traditional silver, it is Tk 90 per gram.