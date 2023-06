A court in Dhaka on Thursday framed charges against BNP’s joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury in a corruption case.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Sayed Arafat Rahman framed the charges rejecting an acquittal application filed by Aslam’s lawyer in the morning.

During the charge frame, Aslam Chowdhury was produced in the court from jail. He claimed himself innocent in the court. Later, the Judge set July 10 for testimony in the case.