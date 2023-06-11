Khaleda will have to serve rest of punishment when she recovers: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released conditionally as she is sick.

“As she is a convict, she has no opportunity to go outside the country. But she will have to serve the rest of her punishment, when she recovers,” the minister made the comment at a programme ‘Meet the Reporters’ of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Sunday.

Anisul Huq said, “As per the constitution, Khaleda Zia has no scope to participate in the election. Besides, fugitive BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is a convict, will not be able to participate in the elections.”

Responding to a question about allowing Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to hold its first rally in Dhaka after 10 years, the law minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs would know the answer.

When asking about banning Jamaat, Anisul Huq said that they have enough evidence to start trial against Jamaat. However, it can’t be banned from politics, until the trial is over.”