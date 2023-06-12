PM Sheikh Hasina asks leaders, activists to make AL stronger, well-organised

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the upcoming national poll will be challenging, urging the leaders and activists of Awami League to make the party stronger and well-organised at the grassroots so that it could remain in power to keep running the continuity of development.

“My only strength is the party. Without organisational strength, no great achievement is possible. So, the party has to be well-organised at the grassroots,” she said.

In this context, she instructed the party leaders to pay special attention to the leaders-activists who were beside the party during the bad times so that they are not be neglected.

The Premier told a meeting of leaders and activists of Dhaka North City Awami League (AL) at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling AL, asked her party leaders and workers to work unitedly to bring Awami League in power again to maintain the continuity of development.

“If any party other than AL comes to power, the country and its development will be destroyed,” she said.

To this end, everyone should be vigilant so the anti-state, killer, fanatic groups and anti-liberation war forces can’t come to power, she added.

The Prime Minister said, “We’ve proved that when AL is in power, the country becomes develop and people’s living standard improves. The country is moving forward as AL is in the power, and esteem and status of Bangladesh abroad has increased a lot”.

She continued that the changes that have been visible since 2009 till date has been possible as AL has been in power consistently. “We’ve come to power by winning people’s hearts,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that AL didn’t avenge the unjust torture that has been done to its leaders and workers from 1975 to 2008.

“We are responding to injustice through development,” she added.

The government, she said, has carried out planned development in every district, resulting the number of poor people in the village is very negligible.

“All the progress we’ve made in the last fourteen and a half-years will be destroyed if the continuity of the government is not maintained,” she opined.

The AL President directed the party leaders and workers to publicise the developments made by their government.

“At the same time, it has to be highlighted before the people that why does AL need to be brought to power again,” she said, adding that people’s trust and confidence must be earned alongside telling the story of development to the people.

Mentioning that many conspiracies have started regarding Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said, many vested quarters don’t want Bangladesh to move forward.

Referring to the international conspiracy in this context, she said that those who provoked the BNP today will not put them in power rather “they will just use them”.

She said that many attempts have been made to destroy AL by killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975. “But, that attempt was never successful. AL today has become a powerful organisation by winning people’s hearts.”

Commenting on the need to strengthen Awami League, the Prime Minister said, “After losing my parents and my brothers, Awami League is my family.”

The Prime Minister said that people of Bangladesh are her strength. “They (people) are my only hope. We are working tirelessly to improve their quality of life. AL is the only party that has contributed the most on the side of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Introducing AL nominated candidate Mohammad A Arafat for Dhaka 17 constituency by-election, she said, “I’ve handed over Arafat to you and everyone will have to work together to ensure the victory of the boat”.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque and Col. Faruk Khan (read.), Joint Secretaries Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, and Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman, among others, were present.