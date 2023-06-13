Don't Miss
Messi says doesn't think will play another World Cup

Lionel Messi on Tuesday confirmed he “doesn’t think” he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

“I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup,” he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.
“I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup.”