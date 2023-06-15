Lumpy skin disease kills around 300 cows in Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila, farmers worried ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Hundreds of cattle in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet district have contracted lumpy skin disease — causing grave concern among farmers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Some 300 cows infected with lumpy skin disease have died in the upazila; cattle farmers and those who rear cows at home are facing huge losses as a result.

Sources said, the viral disease has been noticed in most cattle farms in the upazila. Cattle farmers are particularly worried considering the Eid-ul-Azha season, as they have been rearing the animals for the occasion.

Due to the outbreak of the virus, no cattle market has been set up in the upazila.

The viral disease is being noticed in Laxmiprashad West, Laxmiprashad East, Dighirpar East, Satbak and the municipality area.

The veterinarians in the Upazila Livestock Hospital are struggling to provide medical treatment to the cattle.

Talking to owners and farmers of different cattle farms, UNB’s Sylhet correspondent learnt that lumpy skin disease had spread in the area two and a half months ago.

At first, small lumps were seen on the cows and later the lumps were swollen. At one stage, reddish holes appeared on the cows’ skin, the farmers described.

The infected cows cannot be fed properly as their throats also swell up, they added.

Most of the infected cows die due to gradual weakening.

It is a highly contagious virus, but the affected cattle can be cured after a few months of proper treatment.

Dr. Nabanita Sarkar Tonni, in-charge of Kanaighat Upazila Livestock Hospital, said most of the cattle in the locality are being infected with the virus and there is no vaccine and medicine for its treatment.

The authorities concerned of the hospital have already circulated leaflets and made announcements about the outbreak of lumpy skin disease. A meeting has also been arranged in each union with farmers and farm owners over the issue, she said.

“Despite manpower shortage, we are providing treatment to the infected cattle. It takes 3-4 months for the cows to be fully cured and the farmers have been asked to have patience,” she added.

Dr Nabanita also advised the farmers to keep their cows under nets, so that the virus is not spread to healthy animals.

The Fisheries and Livestock Ministry suggested checking mosquito breeding in farm areas and using antipyretic, antibiotic and antihistamine from registered veterinarians to control the disease.