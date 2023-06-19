Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday called upon the Election Commission (EC), the political parties and candidates as well to ensure that the upcoming general election becomes fair and participatory.

Shahabuddin said this when an Election Commission delegation led by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal paid a courtesy call on him in Bangabhaban.

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Saying that elections are very important in the democratic process, he said all-out co-operation, including keeping law and order, will be given to the EC to ensure peaceful environment during polling.

Necessary steps should be taken to identify the risky centres ahead of the polls to make the voting fair and peaceful, he said.

He also expressed hope that the current EC will be able to complete all the elections in the country in a fair and orderly manner.

During the meeting, the CEC congratulated the president on his assumption of office of the country’s head of the state.

Habibul said since taking over the responsibility the EC has been making all efforts to make voting fair and peaceful in all elections including the local government ones.

He said that electronic voting machines are being used successfully in elections except some technical errors. Besides, the executives are providing all-out support.

He also said that the electoral area has already been finalized while the process of finalizing polling centres is going on.

The CEC sought the cooperation and guidance of the president to conduct the upcoming national election in a fair and peaceful manner.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (retd), Begum Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Jahangir Alam were also present.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present during the meeting.