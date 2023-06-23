AL regime has lost support at home and abroad: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said neither the country’s people nor the international community support the current Awami League regime.

Speaking at a road march programme in the capital, he also said it is now clear that no fair and neutral election was possible in the past or will be possible in the future under Sheikh Hasina’s government.

“She (Hasina) has understood that the international system is not in her favour, and she has no support in Bangladesh either. The people of Bangladesh are saying one thing that she must go right now,” the BNP leader said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put the country in danger with her unguarded comments about the foreign countries.

“After coming back from America, she said that America wants to oust her. We do not expect such a comment from the Prime Minister,” Fakhrul said.

The Dhaka north city unit of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal organised the road march programme demanding the BNP’s 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government, protesting the ongoing loadshedding and soaring prices of essential commodities, UNB reports.

After a brief speech, Fakhrul together with the top leaders of the Sramik Dal launched the programme.

Hundreds of leaders and workers of Sramik Dal marched towards Malibagh Abul Hotel from in front of Suvastu Tower in Badda’s Shahjadpur area.

Fakhrul turned down the Prime Minister’s assertion about unquestionable local government elections under her government.

“They (govt) say that the elections were fair during their rule. I want to make it clear no fair election was held under this government. The next election also won’t be fair if this regime stays in power,” he said.

The BNP leader once again urged the government to step down by handing over power to a neutral caretaker government. “Because, there’ll be no elections in the country under the Sheikh Hasina government.”

He alleged that the government has completely taken away people’s all rights, including the right to franchise, to cling to power.

Fakhrul also said the government has arrested many opposition leaders and activists as it has got afraid of the ongoing movement of the people.