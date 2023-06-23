Biman successfully completes this year’s pre-hajj flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has successfully completed the pre-Hajj flights for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims this year (2023).

The last pre-Hajj flight BG 335 left Dhaka for Jeddah with 262 Bangladeshi pilgrims around 7:15pm on Thursday (June 22,2023), said Tahera Khandaker, general manager (public relations) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

A total of 61,151 pilgrims have safely reached Saudi Arabia this year by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, she added.

Biman has operated 160 pre-hajj flights starting from May 21.

All flights were operated on time as Biman has given highest priority to Hajj activities.

The first return Hajj flight will land in Dhaka with the pilgrims at 06:05 am on 3 July, 2023