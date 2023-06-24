PM’s Switzerland tour ‘very mysterious’: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent visit to Switzerland was very mysterious.

“Amid a serious dollar crisis, Sheikh Hasina’s frequent foreign trips with a huge entourage and her recent visit to Switzerland are very mysterious. Her statements after coming back home are also mysterious,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi also said local and foreign media reported immediately after Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Switzerland with her family that Tk 10,500 crores of Bangladeshis deposited with Swiss banks have been withdrawn, UNB reports.

“The mystery is deepening over the matter. Who has withdrawn the money in one year? This has become a big question in people’s minds as those involved in unilateral money laundering are all close to the ruling party,” he said.

The BNP leader said there is no doubt that the looters belonging to the Awami League have withdrawn Tk10,500 crores from the Swiss bank.

He also said the Prime Minister and the ruling party leaders are making ‘reckless’ comments about different countries harming the country’s interest as Awami League has become isolated from the democratic world.

Rizvi alleged that the government has become desperate to suppress the opposition by arresting and repressing the BNP leaders and activists as the countdown to the downfall of the regime has begun.

He said the law enforcers along with the ruling party ‘cadres’ attacked BNP’s different democratic programmes across the country and file 210 cases against the opposition leaders and activists since May 19 last.

Besides, the BNP leader said their party’s around 830 leaders and activists have been arrested and around 9,300 have been implicated in ‘false’ cases.

He warned that the names of those who are obstructing the peaceful programmes of the BNP are being listed.