5 ingredients for even toned elbows and hands

Elbows and knees do not usually get the same attention and care as compared to other prominent parts, which leads to conditions such as uneven or dark elbows and knees.

Rrajesh Bakshi, Founder and CEO at COAL Clean Beauty, said, “Majorly underarms, knees, hands and elbows are prone to friction, wear and tear. It is essential to use naturally skin enhancing products that can even skin tone across the body. An elbow and hand cream that can nourish and hydrate skin, improve its elasticity, be able to rebuild healthy skin cells and make skin bright and smooth can make complexion of the darker area of elbows and hands even.”

According to him, following are 5 key ingredients for even toned elbows and hands:

1. Mulberry Extract regulates the melanin synthesis in skin which naturally clears off dark spots and effectively works on uneven skin tone. It hydrates, brightens and soothes irritated skin.

2. Anti-inflammatory in nature, Aloe Vera Extract helps in treating dry skin, lightens skin tone, repairs sun damage and supports the production & release of collagen.

3. Comprising natural antioxidants, saturated fats along with vitamins K and E, Cocoa Butter helps in softening and healing skin. It works on dreaded dark spots called post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation which are left behind after blemishes heal.

4. An excellent emollient and emulsifier, Shea Butter protects against skin dryness as it has great moisturizing ability. It also reduces inflammation and lightens appearance of scars by naturally boosting collagen production.

5. An antioxidant by nature, Vitamin E has nourishing properties. It softens the skin, stops it from losing moisture, diminishes dark patches by adding glow and making skin look smooth and healthy.