Argentina’s Martinez in Dhaka

Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrived in Dhaka early Monday for a relatively short, but intense 11-hour visit.

A plane, carrying the 30-year-old goalkeeper and some of his personal staff, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5:10am.

Martinez’s visit to Dhaka is not primarily focused on formal events. After a short pit stop at the hotel, he headed to the office of NEXT Ventures, the firm behind his tour of Bangladesh, around 9 am. There, he met Information and Communication Technology Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, and former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

He is also set to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon.

Martinez will leave for the West Bengal capital at 4:10pm.