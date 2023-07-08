Children prone to heart ailment: Surgeons

Children across the country are facing an increasing threat of cardiac disorder, claimed the cardiac surgeons in Burdwan on Doctor’s Day on Saturday.

While inaugurating a cardiac care hospital named after Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, Dr Saptarsi Roy said: “The kids by and large have stopped visiting the playgrounds in urban areas and their food habits too have changed drastically leading to multiple ailments among the children. The kids are feeling comfortable with such practices, which are inviting different diseases.”