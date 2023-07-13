US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB

Bangladesh has requested the visiting US State Department’s Under Secretary for Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to withdraw sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

It was stated following a meeting between Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the delegation led by Uzra Zeya at state guest house Padma on Thursday (July 13, 2023).

The Foreign Secretary said: “We have a significant meeting with US State Department’s Under Secretary Uzra Zeya and US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu. The existing relationship between Bangladesh and the United States came under discussion at the meeting. We discussed Rohingya and human rights issues etc.”

Masud Bin Momen said Uzra Zeya visited a Rohingya camp on Wednesday and shared her experiences about the overall situation prevailing there.

“Besides, we requested her to take necessary steps to lift US sanctions on RAB,” he said.

Earlier, the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya arrived in Dhaka on a four-day visit on Tuesday (July 11) evening via New Delhi. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen welcomed the delegation at the airport.

On Wednesday (July 12), the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya visited Balukhali Rohingya Camp. Members of the delegation talked to the Rohingya refugees. Then on Thursday (July 13), the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in Dhaka. Then the delegation held seperate meetings with Law Minister Anisul Huq and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.