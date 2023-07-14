Sheikh Hasina turns Bangladesh into a role model of lies: Rizvi

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a ‘role model’ of lies,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

“Sheikh Hasina made the country a role model of lies. Today, her educational system means that student can pass the examinations without writing anything else in answer sheet. They are also given A Plus,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a function organised to handover scholarships among children of the BNP’s abducted, murdered, tortured and helpless leaders and workers in Khulna division.

The function was organised by Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) at Khulna City BNP office early Friday afternoon.

Rizvi handed over the scholarship money among the members of six families.

Chaired by ZRF’s Scholarship Project sub-committee’s convener Professor Lutfar Rahman of Dhaka University and moderated by Krishibid Shamimur Rahman Shamim, the scholarship distribution ceremony was also addressed by ZRF executive director Prof Dr Farhad Halim Doner, BNP’s Khulna Division’s acting organising secretary Anindya Islam Amit, central education affairs secretary Prof Dr ABM Obaidul Islam, information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal, student affairs secretary Rakibul Islam Bakul, assistant training affairs secretary and ZRF executive committee member Prof Dr Morshed Hasan Khan, ZRF rehibilitation committee convener Dr Shah Muhammad Amanullah, Khulna City BNP convener Shafiqul Alam Mona and Khulna district BNP president Amir Ejaz Khan.

Rizvi said Sheikh Hasina told the visiting US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya that she had been holding free and fair elections in Bangladesh over the last 14 years. “In fact, if someone wants to learn lies, he doesn’t need to go anywhere else. It’ll be enough if he follows Sheikh Hasina everyday.”

Bangladesh now can see what colossal damage Sheikh Hasina has done to the country’s election system by holding day’s voting at ‘night’ instead of ‘day’. “This is Sheikh Hasina’s model of lies. She has engaged the law enforcing agencies for committing abduction and murder. Sheikh Hasina has created panic and reign of terror in the entire society. But, she can’t understand that she has now turned into a character of joker by doing all these things.”

Referring to the BNP’s July 12 rally in Dhaka, Rizvi said, “You’ve seen what a massive rally we have organised at Nayapaltan at the directive of Tareque Rahman. Apart from leaders and workers, many common people rushed there. They could not be stopped despite obstacles on their ways to the rally. On the other hand, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader held a peace rally where chairs were thrown away against each other. They named it ‘Peace Rally.” It reminded us about the 1971’s peace committees. Besides, Dhaka south’s mayor Taposh said they would hold control of Dhaka city in the next general election. He leaked out Sheikh Hasina’s election roadmap. They will hold a free and fair election by controlling Dhaka. This is the sample of Sheikh Hasina’s fair election. But, the countdown of the fall of Sheikh Hasina led government has already begun.”