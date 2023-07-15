Shopkeeper killed in Moulvibazar road crash

A man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on the Shamshernagar-Kamalganj road at Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place at around 9am at Barocheg village under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Salamot Miah, 40, son of late Ramjan Miah, a resident of the village. He was a shopkeeper of a grocery store in Shamshernagar Bazaar.

According to witnesses, a speeding motorcycle hit Salamot from opposite direction when he along with his son were crossing the road, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

After hearing the death news of the shopkeeper, angry mob blocked the road for two hours to protest the killing.

Shamshernagar Police Outpost in-charge Shamim Akanji said being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.

Police also seized the motorbike from the spot, however, its driver fled from the scene, he said.

Police are trying to arrest the driver and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the police official added.