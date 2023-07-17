Arafat wins Dhaka-17 by-polls

Ruling Awami League backed candidate Mohammad A Arafat has won the by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency.

Arafat bagged 28,816 votes while his nearest rival Ashraful Hossen Alom, better known as “Hero Alom,” got 5,609 votes.

Senior District Election Officer Md Munir Hussain Khan, returning officer of the Dhaka-17 by-election,made the unofficial announcement of the results at night.

A total of 37, 420 voters cast their votes in Dhaka-17 by-polls.

The voter turnout in Dhaka-17 by-polls was recorded at 11.51%, according to the returning officer.

Voting in the Dhaka-17 by-election began at 8 am and continued till 4 pm without any break.

The seat comprising Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and part of Dhaka Cantonment fell vacant after the death of popular actor and freedom fighter Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque MP on 14 May this year.

On June 01, the Election Commission announced the by-election schedule for Dhaka-17 which fell vacant following the death of ruling Awami League MP Akbar Hossain Pathan alias Farooque.