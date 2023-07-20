Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border

A 22-year-old man was shot to death allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Telanji in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was Rubel Hossain, son of Ismail Mia of the upazila.

Locals said the BSF members opened fire on some Bangladesh nationals as they went to the bordering area near Pillar No. 1301 near the Sari River to collect stones around 6am, leaving three people injured.

The injured were taken to Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex where Rubel succumbed to his injuries. Two other injured – Abbas Mia and Mizan Mia – were given first aid.

Omar Faruk, officer-in-charge of Jaintiapur police station, said they are aware of the incident and investigating it.