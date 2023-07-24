One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire

A man was killed and at least seven houses were burnt in a fire at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district early Monday.

The fire incident took place at Chikarkandi village under Purba Pagla union of the upazila at around 2:30 am.

The dead was Afroz Mia, 45, a resident of that village.

Witnesses said a sudden fire broke out at Hajibari of that village around 2:30 am. Then the fire spread to adjacent houses instantly.

Later, being informed, fire service personnel came to the spot and brought the fire under control with the help of local people.

However, in the meantime, 7 houses, 700 maunds of paddy, furniture, cash Tk and one cattle were burnt in the fire.

At that time, Afroz Mia was electrocuted while he was disconnecting electricity line. He was rescued and taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Shantiganj Fire Service station officer Jisan Rahman Nabik said the exact cause of the fire was not known immediately. The fire has caused a loss of around Tk 80 lakh.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Khaled Chowdhury confirmed the incident.