Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed

Natore district BNP member secretary Rahim Newaz came under attack by ‘Awami League men’ early Monday while going to the party office for today’s rally.

He was beaten by AL activist Rashidul Islam Koyel and his followers and injured critically, BNP alleged.

Meanwhile soon after the incident, district BNP convener Shahidul Islam postponed their public rally scheduled for today.

The incident happened at about 5am at Chawkboidyanath area. AL activist Rashidul Islam Koyel and his followers attacked Rahim when he was going to the party office at Alaipur by a rickshaw. They beat up him severely with rods and sticks and fled the scene.

Locals rescued Rahim in an unconscious state and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. But as his health condition deteriorated, Rahim Newaz was shifted to Dhaka.

Additional police personnel were deployed in front of the party office.

AL activists, equipped with sticks, were seen made showdowns by motorcycles.