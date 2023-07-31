US visa policy should be applied to BNP: Quader

US visa policy should be applied to BNP as their recent sit-in programmes in Dhaka was a barrier for holding fair elections, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday.

“After public rally, the next day, they (BNP) called sit-ins in Dhaka. What type of movement it was before national elections? It is nothing but a barrier for upcoming polls. Visa policy should be applied to those who call such type of movement.”

The minister made these comment during a view exchange meeting with the journalists at the secretariat.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges minister, said “Awami League wants peaceful environment before the elections. But it is BNP’s target to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at any cost.”

“We will alert until the next elections. Those who wants elections, do not want violence,” he added.

Obaidul Quader said, “BNP leaders and activists blocked the entrabce way to Dhaka-Chattogram. In this situation, should the police stay inactive? Police will definitely take action as it is their duty to protect people’s lives and property and also ease communication.”