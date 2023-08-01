No more loose soybean oil from today

The sale of loose (open) soybean oil is banned from Tuesday (August 1) as it is unhealthy and lacks vitamins.

The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) will remain on the field to ensure the ban on its sales as per the government’s decision.

The Consumers Right teams will lead the drives across the country.

On July 26, the Director General of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman informed journalists at an awareness workshop on the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009 and price hike of goods that according to the law, packaged soybean oil must be sold from August 1, and loose oil cannot be sold.