Secondary teachers terminate demo, return to class

Agitating secondary teachers under Monthly Payment Order (MPO) have announced to return to class after withdrawing their agitattion programmes.

They made the decision following their meeting with deputy minister for education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and former cabinet secretary Kabir bin Anwar on Tuesday night.

Teachers under MPO system were staging agitation programmes in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital demanding nationalisation of secondary education since July 11.

After three weeks of continuous sit-in programme, they started fast-unto-death programme on Tuesday.