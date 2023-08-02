8 arrested with stolen cars in Moulvibazar

Police arrested eight persons with three stolen cars at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

The arrested were Shah Alam, Muhibur Rahman Situ, Tofail Miah, Abdul Alim, Mohiuddin, Jasim Miah, Abul Hossain and Koish Miah, residents of Gujarai village under Sadar upazila.

Moulvibazar Police super Manjur Rahman confirmed the news in a press briefing at the police super office meeting room on Tuesday afternoon.

He said a private car of advocate Jasim Uddin Ahmed, a resident of Magura area under Kulaura upazila, was stolen from his house on July 10. He lodged complaint with police station. Police started an operation to recover the stolen car. At one stage of the operation, the car thief Shah Alam of Moulvibazar Sadar was arrested on Tuesday morning. Based on his information, the stolen car was recovered.

Earlier, police recovered two more stolen private cars on July 17 and 28 during the operation. Later, police arrested the others involved in the car theft, the official added.