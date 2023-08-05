AL pays tribute to Sheikh Kamal on his 74th birth anniv

The ruling Awami League has paid rich tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary.

Around 8am, leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate and front organizations went to Dhanmondi Abahani Club and placed wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Kamal.

Later, they went to Banani Graveyard and and places wreaths at his grave.

Different sports and socio-cultural organizations, including the ruling Awami League, popular club Abahani Limited and Abahani ‘Samarthak Goshti have taken elaborate programmes to observe the day.