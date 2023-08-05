New rules for Worker visa in UK

The British government has said that low-skilled workers will not get UK visas after Brexit. They urged employers not to rely on “cheap workers” from Europe but to focus on retaining workers and developing automation technology.

The British Home Office has said citizens from the European Union and outside the UK who want to come to the UK will be subject to the same criteria after UK-EU free movement ends on December 31.

Under the new rules, visitors can stay for six months without a visa, but cannot work. Those with the skills must bring employment authorization and obtain the required 70 immigration points. Unskilled immigrants cannot work in restaurants, hotels, service sectors and food processing factories.

The Labor Party said the resulting “adverse situation” would make it harder to find workers. But Home Secretary Priti Patel said the new system would “enable the best and brightest to come to the UK”.

The government says it is trying to reduce immigration to the UK overall. They are going to create a ‘point based’ immigration system according to their electoral schedule.

Under the new system, foreign workers who want to come to the UK must be able to speak English and be employed in a skilled job under an ‘approved sponsor’. If they can confirm that, they will get 50 points.

In order to be allowed to work in Taraj, immigrants must secure a total of 70 points, including qualifications, salary and points for working in any sector with a shortage of workers.

The British government believes it can meet the 3.2 million EU citizens who have sought permission to stay in the UK without adding new workers.

Besides, the government is going to increase the number of seasonal workers in the agricultural sector by four times to 10,000. Besides, under the ‘Youth Mobility Agreement’, 20,000 young people will have the opportunity to come to the UK every year.

A debate has started within the country about the new plan of the British government. The Royal College of Nursing has expressed concern that the proposals will ‘not meet the health and service needs of the public.’ Christina McKenna, co-editor of Unison, which is involved in the service sector, said such proposals would be ‘devastating for the service sector.’

The UK Homecare Association has branded proposals to cut opportunities for low-skilled workers as ‘irresponsible’.

Source: BBC