PM Sheikh Hasina releases postage stamp on Sheikh Kamal’s birth anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday released a special commemorative postage stamp and a first day cover, marking 74th birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier unveiled the postage stamp of Taka 10, a souvenir sheet comprising three stamps of Taka 40, the first day cover of Taka 10, and a data card of Taka 5 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban this morning, BSS reports.

On the occasion, Sheikh Hasina used a special canceller.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, its Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman and Director General of Directorate of Posts Md Harunur Rashid were present at the function.

The postage stamp and the first-day cover will be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO today and will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.